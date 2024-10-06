BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $21.29. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 448,072 shares trading hands.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

