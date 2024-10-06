Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.86, but opened at $31.19. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 914,920 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMG. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 101.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $3,812,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,725,964 shares in the company, valued at $76,790,405.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,205 shares of company stock worth $17,628,757. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.