Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $13.80. Vestis shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 2,508,606 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Vestis Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTS. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vestis by 1,958.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vestis in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

