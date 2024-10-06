ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.43. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 48,119,699 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 3.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
