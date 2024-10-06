ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.43. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 48,119,699 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

