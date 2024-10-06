Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 697,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 512,914 shares.The stock last traded at $31.18 and had previously closed at $30.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 186.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

