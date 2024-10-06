Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.14, but opened at $39.95. Ferrovial shares last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 9,196 shares traded.

Ferrovial Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrovial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at about $921,680,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,256,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth approximately $69,715,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth approximately $59,403,000.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

