OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.08. OrangeKloud Technology shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 6,473 shares changing hands.
OrangeKloud Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07.
OrangeKloud Technology Company Profile
Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OrangeKloud Technology
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for OrangeKloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrangeKloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.