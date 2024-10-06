SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $239.91, but opened at $234.20. SBA Communications shares last traded at $233.74, with a volume of 110,161 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.08.

The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.97 and its 200-day moving average is $210.74.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

