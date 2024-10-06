Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 372,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 287,076 shares.The stock last traded at $39.10 and had previously closed at $39.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWN has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWN

Northwest Natural Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 113.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 235,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 406.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 115,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,572,000 after buying an additional 71,214 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $2,619,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,040.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 68,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.