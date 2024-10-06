iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,953,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 565,463 shares.The stock last traded at $25.13 and had previously closed at $25.12.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBDP. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 660,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

