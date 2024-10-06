National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.97, but opened at $65.58. National Grid shares last traded at $66.02, with a volume of 95,449 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $1,096,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in National Grid by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,097,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 536,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,005,000 after buying an additional 90,722 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

