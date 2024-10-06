United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $16.33. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 1,418,930 shares trading hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $918.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

