MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 46,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the previous session’s volume of 7,898 shares.The stock last traded at $8.46 and had previously closed at $8.43.

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

