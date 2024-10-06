MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,020,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the previous session’s volume of 386,913 shares.The stock last traded at $52.90 and had previously closed at $52.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLTX shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

