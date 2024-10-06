Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,074,167 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 1,904,381 shares.The stock last traded at $122.86 and had previously closed at $122.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.97.

Get Futu alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Futu

Futu Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Futu by 71.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,521,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,813,000 after purchasing an additional 634,369 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,490,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Futu by 3,253,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Futu by 1,159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Futu by 5,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 261,115 shares in the last quarter.

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.