Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $17.36. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 12,801 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pharvaris

Pharvaris Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $579.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -3.10.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Pharvaris by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth $22,440,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,397,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after buying an additional 335,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 47.7% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after buying an additional 556,970 shares during the period.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.