Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of GoodRx worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 361,294 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 76.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 61.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,835 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $7.09 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -709.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. GoodRx’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDRX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

