Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 288.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 106.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $257,857.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,385,102.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $257,857.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,385,102.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,747 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $133,200.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,839,716.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMVT

About Immunovant

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.