Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,302 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.77% of Lakeland Industries worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LAKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.