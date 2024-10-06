Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 759,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,992,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,132 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 757.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 75,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 43,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGEM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $941.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.13.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $144,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,390.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.