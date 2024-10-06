FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of FIGS worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIGS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FIGS by 321.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,994 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 26.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 766,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 25.8% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 511,794 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,856,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FIGS alerts:

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,547. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,586 shares of company stock worth $249,902. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Read Our Latest Report on FIGS

FIGS Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of FIGS opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.