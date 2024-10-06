FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of FIGS worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIGS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FIGS by 321.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,994 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 26.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 766,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 25.8% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 511,794 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,856,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at FIGS
In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,547. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,586 shares of company stock worth $249,902. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on FIGS
FIGS Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of FIGS opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.98.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
FIGS Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FIGS
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.