SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,821,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,883 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.56% of SIGA Technologies worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 602,091 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
SIGA Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SIGA stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.90.
SIGA Technologies Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
