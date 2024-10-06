Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Viad were worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Viad by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VVI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Viad in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE:VVI opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a P/E ratio of -98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $40.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.72 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 29.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

