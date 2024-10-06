Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $361.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.36.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

