Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 45,957 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Stratasys stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $556.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

