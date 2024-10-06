Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,678 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.