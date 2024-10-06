Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.47 Million Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -81.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on PDM

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.