Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,472 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.13% of The Shyft Group worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 889.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 270,284 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 437,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 244,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 91,146 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 89,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1,199.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.56.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.