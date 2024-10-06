Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,368 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $128,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 577.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Omega Flex by 50.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $49.00 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 18.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.58%.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

