Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.55 Million Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 18.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after buying an additional 309,634 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 15,830.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at nLIGHT

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $51,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,204.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nLIGHT Price Performance

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.35. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LASR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

