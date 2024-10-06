Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 193,046 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Smith & Nephew worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNN. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $29.99 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

