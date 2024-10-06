Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.16% of Hooker Furnishings worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at $869,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 747.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 78,576 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 120,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.54 million. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.90%.

About Hooker Furnishings

(Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.