Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.16% of Hooker Furnishings worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at $869,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 747.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 78,576 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 120,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.90%.
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hooker Furnishings
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.