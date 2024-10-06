AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366,191 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 630,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,509,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Compass Point lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

