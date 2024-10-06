Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 609,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 33,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 79.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 5.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LEGH. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $646.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.08. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $371,221.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 684,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,980,796.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 92,460 shares of company stock worth $2,497,923 in the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

