FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of FS Bancorp worth $14,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $47.01.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

