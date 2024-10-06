Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

BOK Financial stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.28. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BOKF. DA Davidson upped their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

