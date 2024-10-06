Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,892 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JULW opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $35.04.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

