Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 179,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

