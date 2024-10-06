Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.67% of Surmodics worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Surmodics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SRDX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.25 million, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $42.44.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Surmodics had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Surmodics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

