Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Sapiens International worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,616,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 364,695 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,915,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.25. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPNS

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.