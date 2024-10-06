Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 424 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

VTWV stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $154.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.814 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

