AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 274,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of AtriCure worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 38.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,907.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

