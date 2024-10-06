Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,457,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after buying an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,421,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $132,152.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,916.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,829,326.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,982. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $98.07 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

