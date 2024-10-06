Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 32,469 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,469 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $36,406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,038.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 783,965 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 103.4% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 650,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after buying an additional 330,820 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MT stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.49). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MT

ArcelorMittal Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.