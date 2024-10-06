MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hayek bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,800. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hayek bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,325. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,400 shares of company stock worth $235,000. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.