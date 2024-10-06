Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

