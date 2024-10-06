CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CEVA were worth $16,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CEVA in the second quarter valued at about $530,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 18.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the second quarter worth $395,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 566,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $592.01 million, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.19.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. CEVA had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

