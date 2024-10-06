Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 363,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,204 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 52.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 38.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,257,000 after buying an additional 406,188 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 648,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,026,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Kopp LeRoy C bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $14,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,948,000 after buying an additional 150,786 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Baird R W cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $92.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,712.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $228,662.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,372.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,712.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,971. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

