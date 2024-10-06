Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 62,465 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 24,220 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLGV stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

