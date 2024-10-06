Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,417 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. New Insight Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $32.98.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

